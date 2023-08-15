Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul admitted he is glad that fellow Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has become significantly better over the last few years.

He noted that he worked with the 20-year-old to ensure he made the necessary improvements to become a superior bowler.

Naseem initially started off only playing Test cricket for Pakistan, but he has now proved his worth in limited overs cricket as well and become an integral member of the pace attack in all formats.

“If you talk about Naseem Shah, I had been working with him for the past few years and he is a much-improved bowler now,” Gul told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

Naseem recently represented Pakistan in their 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, where he finished with nine wickets at an average of 23.

Currently, he is playing for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.40 and an economy rate of 7.32.

Pakistan will soon be back in action as they will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

