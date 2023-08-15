Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah possesses a high cricket IQ since he “knows when and what to bowl according to the particular situation”.

Naseem’s reliability and wicket-taking skills have made him one of the go-to seamers in the Pakistan team across all three formats.

He recently picked up nine wickets at an average of 23 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

“The quality I really admire about him as an ODI bowler is that he knows when and what to bowl according to the particular situation,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem is now involved in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he has taken 10 wickets in seven matches for the Colombo Strikers at an average of 19.40 and an economy rate of 7.32.

He will soon return to action for Pakistan as they will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

