Saeed Ajmal, the former spinner, admitted that Pakistan star Babar Azam “might have some captaincy flaws” but it can be “sorted” through wise advice.

Azam’s leadership skills have been called into question on numerous occasions, especially when the men in green had a disappointing home season earlier in 2023.

However, while some people want the 28-year-old removed as skipper, Ajmal doesn’t believe such drastic action is necessary and feels Azam can turn things around by seeking guidance from others with prior leadership experience.

“I agree that he might have some captaincy flaws, but that can be sorted by teaching him, by mentoring him in a wise way,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in their Test series and will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

