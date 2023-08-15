Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Khan, the world-class Afghanistan spinner, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is very close in second place when it comes to the cricketer with the best cover drive.

Rashid ranked India superstar Virat Kohli first, saying he plays “the shot better than anyone in the world”.

However, many former and current players feel that Azam has the best looking cover drive out of all batsmen right now.

Along with Kohli and Azam, Rashid also included New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson on his list.

“I think Virat Kohli plays that shot (cover drive) better than anyone in the world. His cover drive looks good and sounds good. Yes, definitely, Babar is [a] very close [second]. It is tough competition between Babar and Virat and also Kane Williamson,” he said in a video posted by ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan to a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series and will now captain the side in their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green will participate in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

