Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said pace bowler Zaman Khan has got an “incredibly good fast yorker”.

Zaman is one of the men in green’s up-and-coming players and has been in excellent form as of late.

He recently played for Derbyshire in the 2023 Vitality Blast, where he finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 14 games at an average of 16.56 and an economy rate of 8.28.

After that, he featured in the Global T20 Canada and picked up seven wickets in six matches for the Toronto Nationals at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 7.10.

“He [bowls] an incredibly good fast yorker,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in their Test series and will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

They will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: His performance in PSL 8 was remarkable, Kamran Akmal on Pakistan batsman who remained not out in most matches

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 3912 ( 87.56 % ) No! 556 ( 12.44 % )

Like this: Like Loading...