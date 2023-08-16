Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul has admitted that he is excited about promising Pakistan pace prospect Ihsanullah as he has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success.

The 20-year-old was one of the brightest talents in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Having carved through numerous batsmen throughout PSL 8, he was quickly called up to the Pakistan team and played in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“If you talk about Ihsanullah, he is fast and furious and he had a fantastic PSL,” Gul told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

Ihsanullah was not selected for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He also hasn’t been included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, or the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

