Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal said his brother Umar Akmal’s performance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) was “remarkable”.

Explaining why, Kamran noted that Umar remained not out in a majority of the matches he played, even if he only faced a few deliveries.

Umar, 33, played for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 8 and accumulated 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“Umar’s performance in PSL season eight was remarkable – he remained not out in most matches, even if he only faced three or fifteen balls,” Kamran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

They will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green will participate in the Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

