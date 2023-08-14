Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Jason Roy, the aggressive England opener, said fast bowler Ihsanullah is “an extremely good talent” for Pakistan.

Ihsanullah was brilliant during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

His performance during PSL 8 earned him a call-up to the Pakistan team for their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Having seen what the 20-year-old can do while representing the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, Roy admitted that the Matta native is something special.

“He’s emerging and he’s an extremely good talent,” the 32-year-old told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series, but Ihsanullah was not part of the squad.

He has also not been picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, or the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2376 ( 70.38 % ) He is ok! 700 ( 20.73 % ) He is overrated! 300 ( 8.89 % )

