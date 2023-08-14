Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan pace bowler, has conceded that his chances of being included in the team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India are slim at best.

Hasan hasn’t played ODI cricket since June 2022 and admitted that the list of players in contention for spots in the side are probably already confirmed.

On top of this, the 29-year-old from Gujranwala pointed out that the men in green don’t have many more matches to play until the World Cup gets underway in October.

“To be honest, I don’t think that I will be included in the World Cup squad,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “The tournament is rapidly approaching, and the team for the mega event may already be finalised. We don’t have many ODI matches left. Time is also running short.”

However, despite knowing his chances of being selected are very low, Hasan pointed out that he will keep himself ready in case anything happens and he is drafted into the team at the last minute.

“While I don’t envision myself in the World Cup squad at this moment, one can never predict when an opportunity might arise. I stay prepared, ready to shoulder any responsibility bestowed upon me. This team is my own, and I’m always available to give my all, aiming to deliver victories for my beloved team,” he said.

Hasan was picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but didn’t feature in both games as the men in green claimed a 2-0 win.

He hasn’t been selected for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 and the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

