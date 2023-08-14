Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman said fellow Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq “is the most confident player” in the team.

Imam has become a regular face in the ODI and Test squads and has played a number of crucial innings for the men in green.

Currently, his batting average in 50-over and five-day formats stands at 51.30 and 38.78.

“Look, in any gathering where we discuss cricket and if someone asks me who you think is the most confident player, I always say it’s Imam,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Imam, who is the nephew of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, recently featured in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he made 57 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50.

He and Zaman have been picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following that, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

