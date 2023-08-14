Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Abdul Razzaq, the iconic all-rounder, has called for all the talk about Babar Azam’s removal as Pakistan captain to end right away.

Pakistan have a number of key tournaments coming up, including the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, and Razzaq doesn’t want rumours and speculation causing any doubts to form in Azam’s mind.

The 28-year-old has been and will continue to be a key player for the men in green since he has been the most consistent run-scorer in all three formats over the past couple of years.

Given the importance of Azam, Razzaq noted that the Pakistan team needs him firing on all cylinders in the coming months.

“The controversy regarding his removal from leading the team should end,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a two-match Test series and will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

They will then participate in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 3538 ( 87.47 % ) No! 507 ( 12.53 % )

