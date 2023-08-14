Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has expressed his amazement at Ihsanullah’s bowling speed.

The 20-year-old rising star has been clocked at 152 kph in the past and was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans.

He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After dominating in the tournament, he was quickly ushered into the Pakistan team and featured in the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

So far, the Matta native has claimed six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18. He also made his ODI debut in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, but went wicketless in the one game he played.

Having seen Ihsanullah’s incredible rise to fame, Arthur knows how much talent the youngster possesses.

“He bowls rockets,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Ihsanullah wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s recent 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka.

He also hasn’t been picked for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, or the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Most confident man in the Pakistan team, Fakhar Zaman picks fellow opening batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 3534 ( 87.48 % ) No! 506 ( 12.52 % )

Like this: Like Loading...