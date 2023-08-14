Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, said Naseem Shah is “certainly a smart bowler” as he knows how to bowl according to the conditions.

He noted that Naseem is able to “read the pitch well” and determine whether he will be able to utilise his swing bowling to his advantage.

Due to this, Amir pointed out that while the 20-year-old is still young and in the beginning stages of his international career, he is far from dumb.

“He is certainly a smart bowler. For instance, he won’t go for a swing delivery when he knows the ball isn’t swinging a lot,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“This is the difference between Naseem and the rest of the bowlers. Other bowlers try so hard to attain the shape, but Naseem is one of those who read the pitch well. He grasps quickly whether the pitch is demanding swing delivery or a half-length.”

Naseem recently took nine wickets at an average of 23 in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He is now playing for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he has claimed 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.40 and an economy rate of 7.32.

The 20-year-old will return to international duty soon as Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

