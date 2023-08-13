Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aizaz Cheema, the former Pakistan fast bowler, is excited about wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan as he believes the 20-year-old “is an exceptional talent”.

Haseebullah has done well in domestic cricket and recently played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 8, he amassed 99 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 147.76.

While the Pishin native has yet to make his international debut, Cheema believes it is only a matter of time.

“Haseebullah is an exceptional talent,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

They will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Unique talent for getting extra bounce, Ramiz Raja admits 6 ft 4 in Pakistan bowler could be a real problem for batsmen

What are your thoughts on Haseebullah Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haseebullah Khan? He is really good! 46 ( 65.71 % ) He is ok! 13 ( 18.57 % ) He is overrated! 11 ( 15.71 % )

Like this: Like Loading...