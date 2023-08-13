Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said pace bowler Ihsanullah “possesses a unique talent for generating extra bounce”.

Ihsanullah, who stands at 6 ft 4 in, was one of the standout performers during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Noticing his wicket-taking talent, the national selectors immediately catapulted him into the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, the one thing Ramiz doesn’t understand is why the 20-year-old was limited to just one T20I and one ODI in the series against New Zealand.

“[He] possesses a unique talent for generating extra bounce, which gives him added comfort and confidence in a winning environment,” the former Pakistan captain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0, but Ihsanullah wasn’t included in the squad.

He also hasn’t been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

They will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2332 ( 70.2 % ) He is ok! 692 ( 20.83 % ) He is overrated! 298 ( 8.97 % )

