Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said fast bowler Zaman Khan possesses a “very good slower ball” in his arsenal.

Zaman is one of the biggest prospects in Pakistan and could be a future star for the men in green, especially considering how well he has been performing in foreign conditions lately.

The 21-year-old played for Derbyshire in the 2023 Vitality Blast and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 14 games at an average of 16.56 and an economy rate of 8.28.

The Mirpur native then took part in the Global T20 Canada, where he claimed seven wickets in six matches for the Toronto Nationals at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 7.10.

“Very good slower ball,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in their Test series and will now go up against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, they will play in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

