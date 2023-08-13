Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Abdul Razzaq has made it clear that Babar Azam will continue to lead Pakistan going forward and nothing will change that.

The former all-rounder’s comments come after there had been a lot of speculation regarding Azam’s future as skipper.

He noted that the men in green can’t afford to axe Azam right now and appoint a successor since so many key events are on the horizon, including the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Babar Azam is and will remain the skipper of the national team,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in their Test series and will now go up against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series that will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following this, the men in green will be involved in the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

