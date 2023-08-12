Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mohammad Amir, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, believes the national team’s body language will change significantly under team director Mickey Arthur.

Amir noted that he worked with Arthur when the latter was Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 to 2019 and noticed how many players changed for the better.

He feels that the same thing will happen this time round under the current coaching staff in place.

“Mickey knows how to provide role clarity to players. His communications with players is really good,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Let me tell you, in the coming days, when Mickey will be fully involved with the team, the body language of players will change completely. The same players will look different to you. I have played under Mickey for three years so I know how he works. There will be a significant change in the body language of [the] same players that are playing for Pakistan right now.”

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

They will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

Following that, the men in green will participate in the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t think I’m in PCB’s selection plans, Pakistan quick bowler faces harsh reality

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 2756 ( 88.99 % ) No! 341 ( 11.01 % )

Like this: Like Loading...