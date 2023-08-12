Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the England wicketkeeper-batsman, said Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Haris “won’t take a backward step”.

Haris has been identified as a promising talent and is expected to be picked more often for Pakistan going forward.

He showcased just how lethal he can be in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In the 12 matches he took part in, the Peshawar-born batsman amassed 350 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

“He won’t take a backward step. It is so entertaining to watch,” Kohler-Cadmore was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently toured Sri Lanka for two Tests, which they won 2-0, but Haris was not part of the squad.

However, he has been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

He is also part of the team for the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

