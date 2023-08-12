Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan fast bowler, has admitted that he doesn’t think he is in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection plans going forward.

He noted that his performances, especially in limited overs cricket, have been subpar lately, which was the reason why he was removed from the team.

While he was included in Pakistan’s team for the recent two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0, Hasan didn’t feature in both matches.

Considering this and how well the other pace bowlers are doing, he acknowledged that he may not be in the Test side much longer.

“At this moment, it seems unlikely that I am part of the PCB’s plan,” the quick bowler told Cricket Pakistan. “The current bowlers representing Pakistan are performing exceptionally well, and they deserve to be part of the team.

“As for myself, I remain uncertain about my inclusion in the national side, and I’m unsure if I’ll be part of the red-ball team as well.”

Hasan hasn’t been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 or the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

