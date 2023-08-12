Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said speedster Ihsanullah is able to extract searing pace from the pitch as he “hits the wicket hard” when bowling.

The 20-year-old has become a household name following his outstanding campaign with the Multan Sultans in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the 12 matches he played, he claimed 22 wickets at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“Ihsanullah’s pace hits the wicket hard,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah, who hails from Matta, wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He also wasn’t picked for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 and the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

