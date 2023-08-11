Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s team director, said he doesn’t think anyone will contend with Babar Azam for the Pakistan captaincy as the 28-year-old “has started to make that position his own”.

His comments come after there was a period of time where doubts lingered about whether Azam would continue leading the men in green in all three formats.

This occurred after Pakistan’s dismal home season, where the team failed to achieve the results expected of them.

However, despite all the rumours, it seems clear that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will continue backing Azam as skipper.

Arthur feels this is the right decision and believes that the Lahore-born batsman is “doing a wonderful job”.

“I met Babar when I was in Pakistan. I think he’s doing a wonderful job and I think he has started to make that position his own,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he made 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Even though he wasn’t at his best with the bat, his side still triumphed 2-0.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

They will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

