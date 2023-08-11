Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdul Razzaq, the legendary all-rounder, believes that Faheem Ashraf should be picked as Pakistan’s all-rounder for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Explaining why he thinks Faheem is the right choice, Razzaq pointed out that he has plenty of experience.

The 29-year-old from Kasur has also been a dependable player for the men in green in the past.

Most recently, he played for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada, where he scored 21 runs in six matches at an average of seven and a strike-rate of 80.76.

He also took seven wickets at an average of 22.14 and an economy rate of 9.11.

“If we judge experience-wise, then Faheem Ashraf should go [for the World Cup],” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Faheem has been selected for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

He is also part of the squad announced for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

