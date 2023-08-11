Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Colin Munro, the New Zealand opener, said Pakistan fast bowler Ihsanullah is a young man with a “bright future” ahead of him.

Munro saw Ihsanullah in action while playing for Islamabad United in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old represented the Multan Sultans in PSL 8 and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He then went on to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Considering the Matta native’s rapid rise to success, Munro feels there are more big things in store of Ihsanullah.

“I think he has a bright future,” he told Cricwick.

Pakistan’s recently played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0, but Ihsanullah was not included in the squad.

The men in green will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

After that, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: That’s his position, Mickey Arthur doesn’t think anyone is going to contend with Pakistan batsman

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2265 ( 69.74 % ) He is ok! 686 ( 21.12 % ) He is overrated! 297 ( 9.14 % )

Like this: Like Loading...