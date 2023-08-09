Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has admitted that he is still not 100 percent sure where wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan should bat in ODIs.

Rizwan has spoken about his desire to move up the batting order from number five to four.

However, Pakistan captain Babar Azam made it clear that he will do what’s best for the team first instead of letting players decide what batting spot is best for them.

While Rizwan is keen to bat higher up, Arthur refused to say whether he will be granted his wish as he admitted that a little more thought has to go into the best way to utilise him.

“We just need to explore a little bit more in terms of finding the exact and best position for the team first and Mohammad Rizwan second because Pakistan is all about putting the team first, so it’s best we think how we can utilise him and then give him a clear role, as to what we want from the position and then letting him go and play,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was recently involved in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

He came on as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed in the second Test in Colombo and scored an unbeaten 50.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

