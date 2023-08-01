Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, has expressed his desire to bat at number four in ODIs going forward.

He noted that it will give him an opportunity to build his innings instead of having to come in and start swinging right from the get-go.

The 31-year-old has been a solid performer in the 50-over format and recently scored 161 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

“I want to bat at number four,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Peshawar native recently represented Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he came on as a concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed and scored an unbeaten 50.

Pakistan ended up winning the series 2-0.

