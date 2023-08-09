Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed, the former pace bowler, said Pakistan should stick with opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq in ODIs as he has always done well in the 50-over format.

Imam, the nephew of legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, averages 51.30 in ODIs.

His most recent ODI assignment was the five-match series against New Zealand, where he amassed 174 runs in three games, which included two fifties, at an average of 58.

“I think if you look at Imam, he has always performed well in ODI cricket,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imam just finished representing Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 57 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50.

Despite not being in the best of form, the men in green still whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

