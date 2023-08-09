Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi believes the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could have stopped all the speculation about Babar Azam’s future as captain by confirming earlier on that he would captain the team until the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Since Pakistan’s home season earlier this year, there have been rumours that the board may adopt a split captaincy model, especially when the men in green were not getting the results expected of them.

However, despite all the talk seeming to have settled now, Afridi feels it could have been avoided entirely had the PCB announced their support for the 28-year-old.

“They [PCB] should have announced Babar Azam captain till the World Cup earlier, so the issue of captaincy would have ended there and then,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Azam led Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

In the series, he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26.

