Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, admitted that captain Babar Azam doesn’t have a single technical issue with his batting.

Azam is among the top batsmen in the world right now since he regularly scores runs in all three formats.

His consistency with the bat is also the reason why he is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Considering how flawless the 28-year-old is, Ramiz pointed out it is why he is able to thrive in all sorts of conditions.

“He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi, where bowlers generally struggle,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

However, he didn’t have a major impact with the bat throughout the series, scoring 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

