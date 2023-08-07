Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez admitted that middle order batsman Salman Ali Agha has been performing at a high level as of late and could easily cement his spot in the ODI team.

The 29-year-old averages 48.14 in the 50-over format and has scored three half-centuries in the 11 matches he has played thus far.

While there are other batsmen contending for the middle order spots, Hafeez insisted that Salman is likely to be among the frontrunners as he has been getting the job done when being given chances to shine.

“He has performed excellently lately,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Salman recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 221 runs, which included a career-best 132 not out, at an average of 221.

His batting brilliance played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan secure a 2-0 series win.

