Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, said Haris Sohail and Salman Ali Agha are the only two confirmed middle order batsmen Pakistan have right now.

He noted that the national team need to find more candidates and suggested assessing the many options available in domestic cricket.

One player who has been making waves is Saud Shakeel as he recently scored a breathtaking 208 not out in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

“There are many players who are playing in domestic cricket as middle order batsmen and we have not even tried them. Maybe we are lacking a strong middle-order in our squad, as we only have two middle order players – Salman Ali Agha and Haris Sohail,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We need more solid middle order players as we have 4 to 5 solid openers but no solid middle order.”

Pakistan ended up winning their two-Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan’s two most exciting players, Shadab Khan names duo who are rising up the ranks very quickly

What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! 2311 ( 73.09 % ) He is ok! 619 ( 19.58 % ) He is overrated! 232 ( 7.34 % )

Like this: Like Loading...