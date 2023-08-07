Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shadab Khan, the spin-bowling all-rounder, said top order batsman Saim Ayub and 150 kph fast bowler Ihsanullah are the “most exciting talent” in Pakistan.

The duo rose to fame during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Ayub played for the Peshawar Zalmi and Ihsanullah represented the Multan Sultans.

Ayub, 21, amassed 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

As for Ihsanullah, 20, he was the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After the PSL, both players represented Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Having seen the duo in action, Shadab acknowledged that both have bright futures ahead of them.

“The most exciting talent in my view is Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently finished playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

