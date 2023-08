Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Wahab Riaz, the veteran left-arm seamer, said Babar Azam’s leadership skills as captain showcase how hungry and determined he is to make a name for himself in international cricket.

Along with his captaincy, Azam has been performing consistently with the bat and is known to be one of Pakistan’s go-to match-winners in all three formats.

The 28-year-old from Lahore recently scored 276 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“As a captain, his leadership skills showcase his calibre, hunger, and determination to perform for Pakistan and make a name for himself. He deserves appreciation for his efforts and determination to make his name big in the world of cricket,” Wahab was quoted as saying by¬†Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s most recent assignment was Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite not being in the best of form, his side still triumphed 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Nothing short of world-class, Shoaib Malik on Pakistan player who never backs down

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 6404 ( 80.25 % ) No! 1576 ( 19.75 % )

Like this: Like Loading...