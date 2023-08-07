Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Wahab Riaz, the veteran left-arm seamer, said Babar Azam’s leadership skills as captain showcase how hungry and determined he is to make a name for himself in international cricket.

Along with his captaincy, Azam has been performing consistently with the bat and is known to be one of Pakistan’s go-to match-winners in all three formats.

The 28-year-old from Lahore recently scored 276 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“As a captain, his leadership skills showcase his calibre, hunger, and determination to perform for Pakistan and make a name for himself. He deserves appreciation for his efforts and determination to make his name big in the world of cricket,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s most recent assignment was Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite not being in the best of form, his side still triumphed 2-0.

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 6404 ( 80.25 % ) No! 1576 ( 19.75 % )

