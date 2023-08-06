Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik, the 41-year-old all-rounder, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is nothing less than world-class.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats of the game for the past few years.

His ability to score big runs regularly has led to him being classed among the top four or five batsmen in the world by many current and former cricketers.

Malik agrees with this, saying the 28-year-old is an elite performer for Pakistan.

“He is a world-class player,” the Sialkot-born veteran told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s most recent assignment was captaining Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he accumulated 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Even though the Lahore-born batsmen didn’t have a massive impact, Pakistan still won the series 2-0.

