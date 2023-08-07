Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, wants the national team to utilise fast bowler Ihsanullah more often as he “clearly possesses a talent that is visible to all”.

Ihsanullah became a household name during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was unstoppable when he had the ball in his hand.

The 20-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

After that, he went on to make his international debut as he represented Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

But, Ramiz was irked by the fact that the Matta-born speedster, who is capable of bowling in excess of 150 kph, was only included in the playing XI for one T20I and one ODI against the Black Caps.

“He clearly possesses a talent that is visible to all,” the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Hungry to make a name for himself, Wahab Riaz wants Pakistan batsman appreciated for it

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2239 ( 69.62 % ) He is ok! 681 ( 21.18 % ) He is overrated! 296 ( 9.2 % )

Like this: Like Loading...