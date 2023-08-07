Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, has made it clear that he doesn’t care if spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has one bad series.

Since all players go through rough patches, the 28-year-old insisted it wouldn’t warrant Shadab getting axed from the side.

He added that the 24-year-old from Mianwali has done well for the men in green on numerous occasions, which means he has earned his spot in limited overs cricket.

“Shadab has given a lot of performances in the past. If his performance isn’t good in one series, that doesn’t make any difference to us,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan captain recently took part in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, where he amassed 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite not having a major impact with the bat, his side still secured a 2-0 series win.

