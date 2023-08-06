Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said up-and-coming fast bowler Ihsanullah deserves more chances to play international cricket as he has already proven himself.

Ihsanullah was one of the star performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans.

The 20-year-old finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8, taking 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently went on to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

In his international career to date, Ihsanullah has taken six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18. He also made his ODI debut in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, but went wicketless in the lone match he played.

Considering how promising of a talent the Matta native is, Ramiz feels Pakistan should be selecting him more often.

“He has already proven himself in the Afghanistan series in UAE, and it’s unlikely that he has suddenly fallen behind the line,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I gave him opportunities to succeed, Mickey Arthur glad Pakistan batsman made use of the chances he got

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 2239 ( 69.66 % ) He is ok! 681 ( 21.19 % ) He is overrated! 294 ( 9.15 % )

Like this: Like Loading...