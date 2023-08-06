Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said when he was head coach, he provided captain Babar Azam with the “opportunities to succeed”.

Arthur admitted he is glad the 28-year-old made full use of those chances and has now gone on to become one of the best batsmen in the world.

On top of that, he is continuing to shine despite having the added pressure of leading the men in green in all three formats.

“The key was to give him opportunities to succeed,” he was quoted as saying by News18 according to Cricwick.

Azam recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite Azam not being at his best with the bat, Pakistan still won the series 2-0.

