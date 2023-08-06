Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opening batsman, said it is “tougher to bat against” left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi than Australia’s Mitchell Starc and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Starc and Boult are among the quickest and most skilled left-arm fast bowlers in the world.

Having played against all three, Zaman admitted that Afridi, who is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats, reigns supreme.

“It is tougher to bat against Shaheen than Starc or Boult,” the 33-year-old from Mardan said during a PCB podcast interview as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was recently in action for Pakistan during their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

Despite not being at his best with the ball, the men in green still claimed a 2-0 series win.

