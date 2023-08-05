Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said big-hitting batsman Mohammad Haris is a “vibrant character”.

Haris is one of the biggest prospects in the country right now as he plays an aggressive brand of cricket and regularly scores quick runs.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), he was in tremendous form, scoring 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Following PSL 8, he represented Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Mohammad Haris is a vibrant character, he’s been great fun,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and triumphed 2-0.

