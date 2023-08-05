Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez has admitted that big-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed’s fielding can be a problem at times, but it shouldn’t ruin his chances of being picked in the Pakistan team.

Iftikhar is one of the best powerhouses the men in green have and he showed why in the recent limited overs series against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old made 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

The Peshawar native then amassed 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

Despite lingering concerns about his fielding, Hafeez, who was recently appointed as a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Technical Committee, insisted that he is still a trustworthy option for the men in green.

“Yes, we can say that Iftikhar’s fielding is a concern at times, but he’s still a wonderful, safe hand for you whenever required,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

