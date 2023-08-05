Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan opener, said he aims to be as consistent as Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Azam has set the gold standard when it comes to scoring runs regularly across all three formats as it is something he has done for a few years now.

Shafique has made a great start to his Test career, but wants to take his game to the next level by emulating what the Pakistan skipper is able to do.

“I have learnt a lot from him and it is my aim to emulate Babar in the way he consistently performs for Pakistan,” the 23-year-old from Sialkot was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and Shafique both featured in recently-concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won 2-0.

Azam finished with 76 runs at an average of 25.33, while Shafique amassed 228 runs, which included a career-best knock of 201, at an average of 76.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Vibrant character, Mickey Arthur on aggressive Pakistan big-hitting batsman who smokes enormous sixes

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1919 ( 80.46 % ) He is ok! 345 ( 14.47 % ) He is overrated! 121 ( 5.07 % )

Like this: Like Loading...