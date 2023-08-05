Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, believes fast bowler Abbas Afridi is a “very talented youngster” who has a bright future ahead of him.
Afridi was one of the star performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represented the Multan Sultans.
The 22-year-old from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) was the highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 23 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.17 and an economy rate of 9.45.
“Abbas Afridi is a very talented youngster,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan recently travelled to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series, which they won 2-0.
