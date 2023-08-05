Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi has urged Pakistan captain Babar Azam to improve his strike-rate in T20Is, saying it is something he must pay attention to.

Azam has come under fire for batting too slow in the shortest format, with his critics saying it puts unnecessary pressure on the middle order batsmen to pick up the slack.

Since the 28-year-old opens with Mohammad Rizwan, Afridi noted that it is his responsibility to set a solid foundation for the other batters to build on.

“In T20 cricket, you have to improve your strike-rate,” he told Sports Yaari as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

Despite his disappointing form with the bat, the men in green won the series 2-0.

