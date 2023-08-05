Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mark Butcher, the former England batsman, wants to see Pakistan utilise Shadab Khan as much as possible in limited overs cricket as he is a “terrific leg-spinning all-rounder”.

Shadab is Pakistan’s vice-captain in white-ball cricket but wasn’t at his best during the team’s series against New Zealand earlier this year.

The 24-year-old from Mianwali took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

He then proceeded to play in the five-match ODI series and took three wickets in three games at an average of 56.

Regardless of his disappointing performance against the Black Caps, Butcher still rates Shadab very highly.

“Shadab is a terrific leg-spinning all-rounder,” he said on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

