Babar Azam has admitted that he has heard nothing when it comes to his future as Pakistan captain.

It is expected that the 28-year-old will lead the men in green during the 2023 Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

However, speculation has been rife about whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will adopt a split captaincy model since Pakistan didn’t achieve the best results during their home season earlier this year.

Despite all the rumours, Azam made it clear that nothing has been communicated to him about a change in leadership.

“I have not been informed about this,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

The Lahore-born cricketer was not at his usual best as he was restricted to 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

