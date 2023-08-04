Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, doesn’t see opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq in danger of being axed anytime soon as he is one of Pakistan’s “main players”.

Imam opens the batting in ODIs and Tests and has cemented his spot in both teams through brilliant and consistent performances.

Recently, the 27-year-old nephew of legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq scored 57 runs, which included a top score of 50 not out, at an average of 28.50 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

While he wasn’t at his best, Latif believes that Imam will still continue to be trusted by the national selectors.

“He’s one of our main players,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

