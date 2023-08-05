Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iftikhar Ahmed, the Pakistan big-hitter, has defended top order batsman Shan Masood after he was seemingly the victim of ‘parchi’ chants.

The incident is believed to have happened during Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand in May.

The word ‘parchi’ is often given to players who people think have gotten into the national team based off recommendations.

But, Iftikhar made it clear that this is not the case with Masood, saying the 33-year-old earned his spot through strong performances and by scoring plenty of runs.

“He has earned his spot through various performances & a lot of runs,” he said on Twitter.

Masood, who was born in Kuwait, was recently involved in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

During the series, he amassed 97 runs, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 32.33.

