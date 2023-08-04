Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sohail Khan said the Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah “know their stuff”.

All three bowlers have cemented their spots in the Pakistan team, with Afridi and Naseem regularly featuring in all three formats.

Rauf is utilised in limited overs cricket, but made his Test debut against England in December 2022.

“Shaheen, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf… these are bowlers who know their stuff,” Sohail said on The Nadir Ali podcast as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi and Naseem were recently involved in Pakistan’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0. Rauf, however, was not selected for the series.

In the two Tests, Afridi finished with six wickets at an average of 37.33

As for Naseem, he claimed nine wickets at an average of 23.

