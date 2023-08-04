Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram has praised Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his ability to take wickets under pressure consistently.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and often strikes early or in the death overs. He is also the team’s go-to man when they are in need of a wicket.

Wasim noted that because the 23-year-old delivers virtually every time the men in green need him to, it makes him a “treat to watch”.

“He [Afridi] does that beautifully and consistently and is a treat to watch,” the Sultan of Swing told Arab News.

Afridi, who hails from the Khyber Agency, was recently in action during Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets at an average of 37.33.

Despite not being at his usual best, the men in green still triumphed 2-0.

